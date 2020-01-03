Liverpool exactly a year unbeaten in the English Premier League
In the framework of the 21st round of the English Premier League the leader of the championship – “Liverpool” on “Enfield” in dominant style beat “Sheffield United” – 2:0. Goals were scored Mohamed Salah and Sadio mane.
After this victory, the gap between “red” from the nearest rival, which is “Leicester”, already constituted indecent 13 points (with game in hand).
Note that the team of jürgen Klopp not lose in the Premier League a year, according to Squawka Football.
Last defeat happened on 3 January 2019 – then Liverpool at the Etihad lost to “Manchester city” (1:2).
Since that time, the Liverpool team won 32 games and 5 draws. Unbeaten Liverpool – one of the longest in the history of the Premier League. Better results were only “Arsenal” (49 matches without defeat from may 2003 to October 2004) and Chelsea (40 games without a loss from October-2004 to November-2005).
In the next round on January 11, “Liverpool” will play away against Tottenham.