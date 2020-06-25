“Liverpool” for the first time in its rich history has won the title of champion of the English Premier League (video)
“Anfield road”is already celebrating the League title
In the final, and the Central match of the 31st round of the English Premier League at Stamford bridge, Chelsea took Manchester city and won the minimum victory – 2:1.
The winning goal in the 78th minute from a penalty awarded by referee Stuart Atwell for a deliberate handball in his own penalty area, the ex-Shakhtar player Fernandinho, scored ex-partner “Ferno” at Shakhtar – Willian.
Thus, two former Shakhtar player was involved in the coronation of “Liverpool” Champions of the Premier League.
7 rounds to go of Jurgen Klopp’s wards from the “citizens” made up out of reach 23 points.
“Liverpool” for the first time in 30 years has won the title of champion of England for the first time in its history won a title of the champion of the Premier League.