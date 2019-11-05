“Liverpool” – “Genk”: online video goals of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, 5 November, in Liverpool at Anfield stadium, famous for its incredible atmosphere and support of local fans, will host the match 4th round group stage of the Champions League group F between the local “Liverpool” and the Belgian “Genk”. The match will start at 22:00 Kyiv time.
In the previous round, “Liverpool” stayed in Genk, which defeated the home team — 4:1 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 2, 57, Manet, 77, Salah, 87 — Odei, 88) that allowed the “Reds” overcome the grandmaster’s mark of 200 goals in the Champions League.
After today’s match two weeks ago, the team spent three matches. Liverpool have two wins in the Premier League and continues to lead the standings, ahead of Manchester city six points, but also in the crazy voltage and efficiency duel they beat Arsenal in the League Cup. As for Genk, the wards of Felix the Mazza demonstrated that their game at the moment is far from ideal, in three matches having won one victory, a draw and a defeat, the result of which is a low eighth place, behind leaders club Brugge on 13 points.
