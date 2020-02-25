“Liverpool” has repeated unique record Manchester city wins in the English Premier League (video)
Jurgen Klopp and Alisson Becker
In the final match of the 27th round of the English Premier League “Liverpool” on “Enfield” has gained the next, but the hard-fought victory – was defeated “West ham” 3:2.
With this victory the team of jürgen Klopp reiterated several historical indicators of the submarine.
“Red” has won 18-straight win, which matches a record achievement, “Manchester city”, established the “citizens” in the period from August to December 2017.
In addition, Liverpool’s victory over “the hammers” was the 21st in a row, won at Anfield, and according to this indicator, the Reds equalled their record number of consecutive home wins, set in the period from January to December 1972 under the leadership of bill Shankly.
The next match of the Premier League and Liverpool will hold out against “Watford” and one of these records could fall.
I should add that the current coach “West ham United” David Moyes, who at one time headed the “Everton” – “Manchester United” and “Sunderland” has not won a single away match against Liverpool after losing at Anfield 15 fights. Liverpool leads the Premier League with 79 points and 22 points ahead of Manchester city.
In the remaining 11 matches of the wards Klopp enough to score 12 points for the first time in its history to win the Premier League.