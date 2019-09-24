Liverpool have won 15 straight win in the Premier League, and set a record for the Premier League (video)
The struggle was conducted “on land and in the air”
In the 6th round of the English Premier League in London on Stamford bridge took place a crucial match between once a leader of English football – Chelsea and current one of the leaders of English football – Liverpool.
The exciting duel ended with an away win of 2:1.
Both of their ball Reds scored in the first half after standards. First, on 14 minutes, Trent Alexander-Arnold accurately shot from 17 meters, but after 16 minutes the trend of good rallies Liverpool standards confirmed Firmino, a head closing the pass of Andrew Robertson.
In the middle of the second half Ngolo Kant gave “blue” a hope for a favorable outcome. Wards Frank Lampard and really had some lovely opportunities to escape from defeat. But Liverpool survived and his award was the 15th consecutive victory in the Premier League, 9 of which were achieved at the end of last season.
In addition, mercialize became the first club in the history of the Premier League, who have won six starting matches of the tournament in two seasons in a row.