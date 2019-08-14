Liverpool in a dramatic match won the UEFA super Cup (photos)
Liverpool
In Istanbul at stadium “Istanbul Park” English “Chelsea” and “Liverpool” played the UEFA super Cup.
Won the winner of Champions League – Liverpool.
Teams played amazing football on the space velocity, refuting the opinion that the match for the UEFA super Cup is akin to an exhibition match.
The first 10-minute left for the current winners of the Champions League. Football players of “Liverpool” and created the first scoring chance – Mohamed Salah has popped up on rendezvous with Cepoi Aristobulos, but to beat the Basque goalkeeper “blue” failed.
Then London team upped the tempo and “red” were not ready for such speeds, especially the two Central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.
Before Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 36th minute, Chelsea created a number of dangerous moments at the gate of Hadrian, including a shot from Pedro.
Olivier Giroud
At the break the team of Frank Lampard gone, rightly winning score is 1-0.
In addition, it should be noted that it absolutely was almost invisible on the pitch, the referee, Frenchwoman Stephanie Trapper that does it honor.
Stephanie Frapper
The debut of the second half was again for Liverpool. However, unlike the first half of the match wards Jurgen Klopp managed to score. Sadio mane in the 48th minute on-ice hockey played on the rebound in the slot and equalized 1:1.
Sadio Mane
Another quarter of an hour Liverpool extravaganza, and once again, Chelsea managed the game to level up. However, there was the “Liverpool” slaughter moment, when, after the strike by van Dyck and rescue Kissably the ball hit first the crossbar and then struck the bar.
The main time ended in a draw.
In the extra halves was even more fun.
First mane 95 minutes makes twice in the match and for the first time brings Liverpool lead 2:1.
After 6 minutes, Frapper boldly appointed in a controversial episode of the penalty kick in the gates of Liverpool and Jorginho levels the score at 2:2.
Jorginho
Additional 30 minutes also have not revealed the winner and it comes to a penalty shootout, in which more than proved to be luckier Champions League winner 5:4.