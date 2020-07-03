“Liverpool” in the match against Manchester city repeated the record of the English Premier League
On the eve of the “Etihad” was the match between Manchester city and Liverpool (4:0).
Note that this was the first official match of the team of jürgen Klopp in the rank of the new champion of the English Premier League.
We add that this defeat Liverpool club is the largest for the team, which guaranteed itself a championship in the Premier League.
According to Opta, “red” repeated the record of Arsenal who lost to Liverpool with the same score in the season 1997/98.