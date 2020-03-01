Liverpool lost a humiliating match of the championship of England for the first time this season (updated) (video)
Virgil van Dijk firmly responds to the vicissitudes of the match
In the framework of the 28th round of the English Premier League in the London suburb of Watford local eponymous club made the biggest sensation of the season, beat Liverpool 3:0.
Liverpool for the first time in the season was defeated for the first time in the season scored within the Premier League.
“Red”, who played almost their strongest line-up, unconvincing game in the first half, was transformed in the second half of the match disgusting.
It was in the second 45 minutes of “hornets” and scored all 3 goals – scored a double Ismaila Sarr, one ball also account for Troy deeney.
Thus, at the 45th match was interrupted unbeaten Liverpool in the Premier League, which lasted from January of last year.
In addition, resist the eternal record “Invincible” from “Arsenal”, which in the 2003/2004 season has not lost a single match in the Premier League.
