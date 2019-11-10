Liverpool — Manchester city: goals online live match of the English Premier League
Sunday, November 10, at the famous Anfield stadium will be the fundamental duel the main contenders for the title in the championship of England “Liverpool” and “Manchester city” (beginning at 18:30). One of the best defense in Premier League (fellow countrymen the Beatles have only conceded nine goals) against the best attack (the bulls have scored in the gate rivals 34 goals).
Recall that the team of jürgen Klopp who won last season’s Champions League, with 31 points after 11 rounds ahead of the current winner of the Premier League to six points (have played one match more than the “city”, “Lester” and “Chelsea” at one point more than the team of Josep Guardiola).
German coach of “Liverpool” in the battle at Anfield will not be able to count on Klein, Matipa, Shaqiri and David Silva. The “city” due to injuries will not play our Zinchenko, who is undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his knee, and Laporte, Zane and Ederson.
Fans will witness the 186-year in the history of confrontation between the English giants. While Liverpool have won against the opponent 90 fights, 49 draws and 46 matches, the success accompanied “my Teams” (the difference of scored and missed goals — 326:242).
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting are the chances of the teams as about equal. For example, the office “Parimatch” betting on the success of the home team taking a ratio of 2.70, the draw — 3,50, at the success — 2,60.
For a snack — some statistics from the history of confrontation between rivals. Liverpool have lost only one of last 28 home games against city, winning at a 54-seat Anfield since may 2003. On the other hand, the “Reds” have lost just one of the 50 most recent matches of the Premier League — just Manchester city.
And finally, Jurgen Klopp, PEP Guardiola has beaten seven times. Most Catalan in his coaching career did not hurt not one coach.
Photo Getty Images
