Liverpool set a club record by putting the youngest starting lineup in history (video)
December 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In Birmingham hosted the first quarterfinal match of the English League Cup.
Because of the incident with calendar (24 hours Liverpool needs to hold 2 match in different parts of the world) “red” to a match with “Aston Villa” exposed completely young squad – the average age of the starting lineup was 19 years and 182 days.
Liverpool
Thus set a new club record, according to Gracenote Live.
Despite the large projected loss (0:5), Liverpool did not look whipping boys.
The players, “Aston Villa” in the first half, managed just 3 shots and scored 4 goals – one an own goal on account of the defender of “Liverpool”.
Your 5th goal Birmingham people scored in the 90+2 minute.