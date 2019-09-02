Liverpool set a club record for victories in the English Premier League (video)
In the foreground is the author of the first goal in gate “Burnley” Trent Alexander-Arnold
On the eve of the match 4-th round of the English Premier League the leader of the championship – “Liverpool” on “Turf moor” won a fairly comfortable victory over “Burnley” 3:0.
This victory was for the Reds ‘ 13th in a row in the Premier League, which is a new club record.
“Before the match I didn’t know that we have 12 wins in a row, but now they are 13. After the international break our boys are waiting for Newcastle. We all want them back healthy because we have incredibly rich period of five away and one home match”, – quotes the head coach “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp fapl.ru.
“We’ll have to travel a lot and do a lot of things, but if we play like today, with the same attitude, we have a good chance to develop their winning streak,” said the German specialist.