Liverpool set a new record for English clubs
December 23, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
This past weekend in the Qatari capital Doha hosted the final of the FIFA Club world Cup.
Liverpool beat Flamengo (1:0) and for the first time in its history won the title.
Thus, Liverpool in 2019 won three international trophies. Previously victory in the Champions League (2:0 against Tottenham) and the UEFA super Cup (2-2, on penalties 5:4 against Chelsea).
Note that the “Liverpool” became the first ever English club who managed to win all three possible international trophy for one year, according to Gracenote Live.