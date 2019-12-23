Liverpool set a new record for English clubs

This past weekend in the Qatari capital Doha hosted the final of the FIFA Club world Cup.

Liverpool beat Flamengo (1:0) and for the first time in its history won the title.

Thus, Liverpool in 2019 won three international trophies. Previously victory in the Champions League (2:0 against Tottenham) and the UEFA super Cup (2-2, on penalties 5:4 against Chelsea).

Note that the “Liverpool” became the first ever English club who managed to win all three possible international trophy for one year, according to Gracenote Live.

