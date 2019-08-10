Liverpool set a record of Championships of England (video)

| August 10, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

"Ливерпуль" установил рекорд чемпионатов Англии (видео)

Liverpool

On the eve of a match “Liverpool” – “Norwich” started the English Premier League.

Liverpool at Anfield has confidently achieved a major victory 4:1.

Thus, the team of jürgen Klopp set a new record in the top division of England.

“Red” is the first in the history of England club, already the fifth time in the top division has achieved a series of 10 consecutive victories in the championship.

This achievement of winning 10 games in a row to Liverpool surrendered, with the completion of the previous draw of the Premier League in which the club from the banks of the Mersey finished on 2nd place.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.