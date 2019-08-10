Liverpool set a record of Championships of England (video)
August 10, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Liverpool
On the eve of a match “Liverpool” – “Norwich” started the English Premier League.
Liverpool at Anfield has confidently achieved a major victory 4:1.
Thus, the team of jürgen Klopp set a new record in the top division of England.
“Red” is the first in the history of England club, already the fifth time in the top division has achieved a series of 10 consecutive victories in the championship.
This achievement of winning 10 games in a row to Liverpool surrendered, with the completion of the previous draw of the Premier League in which the club from the banks of the Mersey finished on 2nd place.
Loading...
READ 155 km/h on the speedometer and a pack of cigarettes: Buffon published a scandalous photo driving a car (photo)