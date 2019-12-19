Liverpool snatched a place in the club world Cup final (video)
Players of “Liverpool” congratulations Firmino (No. 9) with the decisive goal
In the second semifinal match of the club world Cup in Qatar met the winner of the Champions League CONCACAF, the Mexican club “Monterrey” and the strongest club in Europe – Liverpool.
Wards Jurgen Klopp’s match was difficult. Primarily because of the larger personnel problems and solutions of a coach to rotate the squad.
As a result, in the center of defense was put Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez, and Roberto Firmino and Sadio mane remained “on the bench”.
Nevertheless, “Liverpool” fairly quickly, the score was opened by the efforts of Nabi Keita (12 minutes) – 1:0.
However, after 2 minutes, the Mexicans took advantage of the uncoordinated actions of defense “red” and restored the balance in the account – 1:1.
In the final part of the match, Klopp had to field a Manet and Firmino, and Roberto on 90+1 minute deprived of the opportunity “Monterrey” to take the game to extra time and, perhaps, to a penalty – 2:1.
“Liverpool” in the main match of the tournament on Saturday will play with the Brazilian “Flamengo”, which won on the eve of the Arabian “al-Hilal” – 3:1.