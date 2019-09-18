Liverpool started with a defeat of defending his title in the Champions League: first day brought a variety of sensations (video)
Napoli
Eve started the group stage of the Champions League. In groups E, F, G and H have passed the first matches.
In Naples held one of the biggest upsets of the first day. The players, “Napoli” forgot to shoot the red carpet in front of the current holders of the title “Liverpool”.
The “Reds” suffered a painful defeat 0:2 – the scales tipped goals scored in the endgame with a Dries Mertens (82 – penalty) and Fernando Llorente (90+2).
Highlights of the match Napoli – Liverpool on the official UEFA website.
From unexpected results it is possible to note defeat “Chelsea” to “Stamford bridge” from “Valencia” 0:1, a draw of inter at “San Siro” in the match against “Slavia” – 1:1 and defeat of Benfica in Lisbon from Leipzig 1:2.
Highlights of the match “Chelsea” – “Valencia” – on the official UEFA website.
Highlights of the match “inter” – “Slavia” – the official site of UEFA.
Highlights of the match Benfica – Leipzig – on the official UEFA website.
Few could assume that the gate and Dortmund “Borussia” and “Barcelona” will be “dry” – 0:0 (Marco Reus missed a second half penalty).
Highlights of the match Borussia Dortmund – FC Barcelona – the official website of UEFA.
Apparently, all hail “rain” came in the match in Salzburg, where the team shipped the Belgian “Genk” 6 goals, with 2 received in response.
Highlights of the match Salzburg – Genk – on the official UEFA website.
Confirmed its reputation as a leader only Ajax, in Amsterdam defeated French Lille 3:0.
Highlights of the match “Ajax” – “Lille” – on the official UEFA website.
Another French team, Olympique Lyonnais failed at home to beat the club Yaroslav Rakitskiy – Sankt-Petersburg “Zenith” – 1:1.
Highlights of the match Lyon – Zenit – the official website of UEFA.
Today the matches in groups A, b, C and D completed the first round of the Champions League.
In Kharkiv, Shakhtar takes “Manchester city”.