Liverpool suffered a third defeat in last four games (video)
The day before passed the next matches of 1/8 finals of the FA Cup.
The Central confrontation took place in London at Stamford bridge, Chelsea took “Liverpool”.
Scoring in each half goal, the hosts scored a confident victory – 2:0.
For the last 4 days the team of jürgen Klopp suffered a second defeat in a row with a total score of 0:5. We will remind, last Saturday the “Reds” were defeated on the field, “Watford” (0:3) in the English Premier League.
Liverpool have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, the same as in the previous 66 matches.
In addition, it is the defeat of the Reds was their third in a row at the check-out (until “Watford” club “Enfield” lost in Madrid “Atletiko” in the Champions League), which has not been with Liverpool since November 2014, when the head coach was Brendan Rodgers.
We will add that in the last two cases, when Chelsea beat Liverpool in the FA Cup, “pensioners” have won the FA Cup (1997 and 2012).