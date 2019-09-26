Liverpool take the court with New Balance for the right to sign a new technical sponsor
American clothing manufacturer New Balance began trial with Liverpool, long-term technical sponsor of which he is, according to The Athletic.
Adding that the winners of the last League Champions expires in the summer of 2020 agreement with NB and the club from the banks of the Mersey in recent months in active talks with other us Corporation, Nike, which “red” has reached a preliminary agreement.
Under the agreement, Nike will have to pay Liverpool £ 70 million per year, which would be a record deal for the club and the second indicator in world football. Recall, “Manchester United” has signed a 10 year contract with Adidas for £ 750 million.
We add that under the current conditions of cooperation “Liverpool” receives from New Balance is just 25 million pounds.
However, in the current agreement, “Liverpool” since NB has a clause that States that the company can continue to be the technical sponsor, if I repeat the best offer of the competitor.
This option wants to activate the NB, and wants to continue to work with “red”. But the fact is that Liverpool wants to cooperate with Nike.
And now the battle for the technical sponsorship of Liverpool is heading to the London High court.