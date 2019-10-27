“Liverpool” – “Tottenham” — 0:1: online video goals of the match of the championship England
Sunday, October 27, in Liverpool at the famous stadium “Anfield road”, containing just over 54 thousand spectators, will host the match of the 10th round of the English Premier League, where the local eponymous club will take the London “Tottenham”.
These two teams closed last season by reaching the Champions League final. 1 of June in Madrid, “Wanda Metropolitano” were stronger than “red” due at the very beginning of the game penalty Mohamed Salah and accurate shot Divoka Origi at the end of the meeting. In General, a series of Tottenham without a win in away matches against Liverpool in all the tournaments dragged on for more than eight years — from may 2011.
In this season “Liverpool” is very confident in the nine matches produced eight wins and recorded one draw (with goal difference 21:7), so the “red” lead in the standings. But the “Tottenham” the same can not be said — the assets of the spurs ‘ three wins, draws and defeats (goal difference — 15:13) and the current tenth place in the table.
Live match between the team of jürgen Klopp and Maurizio Pochettino will show TV channel “Setanta Sports Ukraine”. Beginning at 18:30.
For the goals of the match online you can watch also on the website of “FACTS” in this news.
0:1 — Kane (Tottenham Hotspur FC), 1 minute
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter