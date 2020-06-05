Liverpool was named the most popular club in Britain
Liverpool
“Liverpool” is currently the most popular club in the UK, according to YouGov-FootballIndex.
The operating winner of League of Champions support of 8.3% of Britons interested in football. In second place in the ranking – “Manchester United”, for which the sick 6% of the population. About 3.1% support London “Chelsea” is the third indicator.
The current champion of English Premier League Manchester city divides 4-5 place with another capital club – “Arsenal” (2%).
Adding that positive dynamics “Liverpool” emerged in may, against a negative trend of “Manunited”.