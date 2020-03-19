Liverpool will be turquoise: technical sponsor has launched a new form of “red” (photo)
March 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The leader of the championship of England “Liverpool” with the new season will be collaborating with Nike.
To do this, the Liverpool club even had to apply to the High court of London lawsuit to win against its long-term technical sponsor – the company New Balance.
The revolutionary intentions from Nike did not have long to wait.
The portal Footy Headlines has published the away kit shape Liverpool on a season-2020/21.
New outfit set is made in the turquoise color. Completes the design with a black collar and the emblem of the Liverpool club.
Note that for the conquest of the first ever club Champions of the English Premier League team of jürgen Bug enough to win 2 games in the remaining 9 rounds.