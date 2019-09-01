‘Living desert’ in southern California: the place where you want to go back. PHOTO. VIDEO
We all know and love southern California for its pristine beaches, mild climate and relaxed coastal town. But there is another side of the state, which is also attractive but often overlooked is the desert side. This writes Only In Your State.
To experience the untouched beauty of the desert of southern California, it’s hard to resist a day trip to this natural oasis, which is called “the Living desert”.
Living desert zoo and gardens is a unique experience that is definitely worth a day trip. The desert is located at 47900 Portol Avenue in palm desert.
Whether you are an animal lover, plant lover or a lover of Hiking, this reserve can not fail to impress.
Devoted exclusively to the deserted gardens of the world, here are collected all kinds of natural treasures in this unique oasis.
For hikers there are many trails, so they are not missed.
1100 acres (445 hectares) of pristine Sonoran desert laid three pedestrian route.
One only has to set foot on the trail — you will immediately plunge into the world of the wild nature of the desert.
Here you can stay and feed the giraffes.
There is nothing more memorable than to let them eat right from his hands.
Or you can just look at them from afar and imagine that you are on Safari.
Giraffes are not the only animals which can be seen in the “Living desert”. You can also encounter beautiful Cheetah, resting in front of you.
Or notice the ostrich, which roams the pristine wilderness.
Whatever you did during your journey, you can’t help but appreciate this desert sanctuary, where plants, animals and landscapes co-exist peacefully.
In addition, in the “Living desert” regularly the various events – an evening with wild lights, Breakfast with the animals and “wild” new year’s eve.