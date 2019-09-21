Lizard staged a Rodeo at the back of the dog
A resident of Australia, whose dog tried to chase a lizard stealing eggs, filmed a very interesting video that shows a confrontation between two animals came in a very unusual way.
Bev Stefanidakis posted the resulting footage of her on YouTube, and they show that the lizard, instead of escaping, decided to ride on the back of a Staffordshire bull Terrier named Bella.
The woman told that the strange Rodeo lasted about 10 minutes. First, the dog’s owner was very scared for my pet and even tried to chase a lizard with a stick, but after I realized that Bella is absolutely not concerned about his passenger. Then Bev took the phone to shoot a funny scene in the video.
In the end, the dog sat on the grass, and the lizard, which by that time was tired of riding, ran away.