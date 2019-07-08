“Lizok and its eye”: Pugacheva scared fans strange photo daughter
The famous singer Alla Pugacheva a few months ago, celebrated its 70th anniversary and, despite its venerable age, continues to appear in public, to monitor their appearance, and even to learn new technologies.
In particular, the prima Donna is actively your profile in Instagram, periodically posting pictures of yourself, husband or children. It was her last post on the Network caused concern of the fans, writes VladTime.
In particular, her daughter’s picture was very unusual, as well as the caption: “Lizok and her eye”.
Some of the users have traditionally endorsed any step Pugacheva.
“Beauty”, “Girl just lovely – a lot of my mother’s charm”, “incredibly beautiful girl”, “Wonder girl! Kiss her hard for me! Sorry, Alla, You have extraordinary children!”, “Beautiful!!! We love you so much!!!”, “Liza you like it” “Eye Mamin Lizok”, — they write.
At the same time, other users have found the angle of the photo and the signature to it a sign that the Diva crept insanity.
The newspaper reminds that this is not the first “bell”: the earlier of Pugachev appeared in the salon with the TV remote instead of the phone, at the funeral of Roman Kartsev blasphemous stated that he “will now entertain of God,” not so long ago passed to the right train car on the platform, explained the power of your voice taking a laxative and many other unexplainable “tricks”.
“According to medical data, about 2/3 of patients with senile women. To explain this phenomenon, the experts can not yet. Despite the fact that officially difficult as Pugacheva is not stated, her behavior gives reason to be concerned for the life and health of Alla”, — writes the author.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the arrival of Alla Pugacheva on the platform of the Riga station in Moscow has caused a wide public resonance. Diva branded network for something she allowed herself the luxury, which does not allow the Queen of great Britain Elizabeth II. And while Alla is resting quietly in Jurmala with her husband Maxim Galkin and children, the scandal continues to acquire new details and reactions. The matter even reached the state Duma.
