Lizzo’s 2-Year-Old Song Reaches No. 1 On The U.S. Billboard Hot 100
“Truth Hurts” is Lizzo’s first U.S. No. 1 single. In another post, she revealed that she is one of few black female artists to have a No. 1 single on the Hot 100. Other black females who have achieved chart-toppers since 2010 are Rihanna, Janelle Monae, Beyonce, and Cardi B.
“I Like It” rapper Cardi B celebrated with Lizzo via Twitter to express how happy she was to hear Lizzo earned her first No. 1.
“The fact that Lizzo a couple months ago felt underestimated and now she have a #1!!!! B*TCH! take that! take that! Makes me emotional. It’s the best feeling in the world,” she wrote.
Cardi’s tweet was quickly retweeted by Lizzo and has racked up over 246,000 likes.
MTV.
To date, Lizzo has released three studio albums — Lizzobangers, Big Grrrl Small World, and Cuz I Love You.
Her latest album released in April, Cuz I Love You, helped her become one of the biggest names this year. So far, the record has peaked at No. 5 in the U.S., No. 7 in Canada, and No. 38 in Australia. The deluxe edition consists of 14 tracks and collaborations with Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane.
Earlier this year, she played the voice role of Lydia in UglyDolls and is set to star in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Keke Palmer.
