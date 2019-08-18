Loboda and Maruv bold images made at a music festival in Monaco

Famous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda and Anna Korsun, better known under the pseudonym Maruv, amazed the guests of the festival for their incredibly bold images.

Svetlana Loboda, who seem to have forgotten how to rest, continues to travel with her daughters, combining a summer vacation with work. Recently she was spotted in a hotel in Monte Carlo in a seductive evening dress in floor. It turned out that a celebrity came to speak at the festival, and to his room she prepared even more daring outfit. The celebrity took the stage in a silver bodysuit with a plunging neckline and performed the song “maybe to hell with love.” Attractive, sensitive singing and honest outfit that sparkles in the spotlight, did not leave the guests indifferent large-scale events. Sing celebrity began even colleagues.

No less striking was for the guests of the event output Anna Korsun, better known as Maruv. The Ukrainian singer was also in the spotlight. The singer appeared on stage in a bold manner. For your room it produced a leather dress with slits to the thigh. Erotic outfit star complements elegant shoes with heels. Speech Maruv the audience accompanied by applause.

