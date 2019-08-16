Loboda and Maruv sassy images performed at the festival in Monaco (video)
On the Cote d’azur in Monte Carlo recently hosted the Russian Music Festival where the headliners were the Ukrainian performers Svetlana Loboda and Anna Korsun (Maruv). This writes the Cosmo.
“The greatest public attention was focused on the 36-year-old Svetlana Loboda and 27-year-old Maruv”, — stated in the message.
The publication notes that Svetlana Loboda chose a sexy outfit: the singer took the stage in silver, studded with rhinestones bodysuit. The blonde made a bet on the deep neckline and it paid off — she shone in the spotlight.
Under her hits have fun Irina Dubtsova. The pop singer shared a hilarious video in which he echoed sue.
Anna Korsun, known as Maruv made a daring way. She was dressed in a leather dress with high slits thigh. Ukrainian artist added an erotic outfit with boots and extreme heels.
Recall that on the way to Monte Carlo, Svetlana Loboda stayed in the Italian capital Rome, where it excited the network provocative pictures. So, on his page in Instagram artist published a photo which poses in black lingerie on the balcony, showing the perfect stretch. Some followers criticized her for such “blasphemy” — feet on the background of the Church.
At the same time MARUV, as reported by “FACTS” also scored a not very favorable things: on Friday evening, August 9, the team of the singer canceled her concert at the famous Akkerman fortress in Belgorod-Dniester, Odessa region, though in the very last hours before starting it. Many fans were very unhappy with this development.
