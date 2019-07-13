Loboda boasted of a fit body
Svetlana Loboda knows how to intrigue fans and always attract attention. Thus, the network is still discussing the recent scandal with the “naked photo Loboda”. Note that the other day on his instagram page Loboda published spicy picture, on which was depicted a naked woman with her back to the camera, took a challenging yoga pose. Of course, many fans of Svetlana thought that the picture depicts their favorite. But very soon it turned out that Quinoa is “appropriated” a photo of the well-known blogger, who does yoga. Moreover, published on the page Loboda photo was significantly retouched. Blogger “Nude Yoga Girl” was perplexed by this act of the singer, what hastened to write a comment under the post Svetlana. Which star was deleted! Also she was removed later and the photo from your page.
In such a simple way Loboda forced to talk about his person many media. And it looks like the controversial singer is not going to stop there.
Svetlana has again attracted attention, this time a more “traditional” way. The singer posted a photo of the bathroom, most likely made in the hotel room.
Svetlana photographed his reflection in a large mirror. The picture shows the singer posing in lingerie in black color and in half-mast, and unbuttoned jeans. Hair singer disbanded, big curls shoulders.
“Now I’m warm here ….. Going to Saint-Petersburg. What do you have? How is the weather? Coat to take? #holodnuyu #ledwidge #today”, — signed photo of the singer.
This obrazom singer announced his speech in St. Petersburg, where from 11 to 13 July there is a music festival “White Nights of St. Petersburg”.
Loboda fans immediately began to comment on her new photo:
- “My goodness, how perfect!”
- “Loboda, you forgot to buckle his pants”
- “I hope there are people who do in a pinch”
- “So aesthetically pleasing… And how perfectly”
- “I don’t know about coats, but a t-shirt for sure))) and the men will start drooling)”
- “Press it.”