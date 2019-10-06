Loboda came to Ukraine to do the figure slim: how it happened (video)
October 6, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which previously showed nipples in the photo, came to Kiev from Russia to clean up the body before performances.
She spoke about it in his Instagram.
“We are in Kiev. In the Studio. And this beautiful girl for several years making my body slim” — said Svetlana and showed how it is done.
View this post in Instagram
It also noted that ready for action in Moscow.
By the way, the Studio stated that is one hour with a trainer 700 UAH.
Note that Quinoa is often coming to Kyiv. .
We will remind that earlier in Kiev back another singing Russian artist Ani Lorak.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter