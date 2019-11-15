Loboda cleverly “showed” daughter Lindemann (first photo)
Living in Russia Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda decided to continue to surprise fans: after his “pregnant” photo star began to post pictures of his youngest daughter, the paternity of which is attributed to the German the the rocker Till Lindemann.
In this, it would seem, is nothing unusual, but Svetlana informed somehow hid all images Tilda — not whether the terms of the contract?
Not “declassified” it to the end of the photos this time: on rare photographs with the little girl Svetlana shows subscribers the face of his successor. Girl captured from behind, so that her features (or resemblance to the Till?) I want to be able.
“and then came baby TILDA”, — has signed the singer to his post.
However, even such “covert” photos were a gift for fans of the singer. They “got” a cunning plan Loboda, figuring that the Tilde must be performed a year.
“What is honey”, “Such a wonder came to light already 1 year old. How quickly time flies for those who are happy,” “my, what a sweet girl”, “my God, it’s really cute”, “Happybirthday”, “Vkusnuypirogek, not the girl”, — write fans.
Among them was a colleague Svetlana Natalia Ionova (Glucose), called the girl “the sun”.
Interestingly, some “helpful” members could even from behind to see the similarities in appearance of a girl with her alleged father Till Lindemann.
going to the capital city of Kiev together with multi-instrumentalist Peter Tagtgren they will give a concert in the framework of the project Lindemann.
