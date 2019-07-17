Loboda excited network seductive forms
Scandalous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda never ceases to attract the interest to the person outrageous antics and candid photos. So, after the recent hype with “stolen” from the famous blogers naked photo in the posture of yoga, the actress decided to show off its forms.
On his page in Instagram she published a colorful photograph standing at the post on the road. Svetlana — bodycon dress in leopard print with open shoulders and juicy slit on the thigh. Spectacular outfit and the angle the photo emphasized the magnificent bust and long shapely legs of the performer.
Loboda added image-heeled sandals, as well as sensually as hand face.
In the caption to the picture she has announced a future performance in one of the cities of Russia.
“Bags are Packed. fly #nizhnynovgorod Waiting for? the weather improved?” — wrote the artist.
Subscribers were quick to fall asleep to your favorite singer with compliments, admiring her outfit and chiseled figure. Some said not quite a good composition of the picture — it turned out that the road the pole was directly between the legs of Svetlana.
- Legs are just endless
- Have a good flight. beautiful as always
- It looks like a true Muse
- What between her legs?
- Trinoma?
- What’s under Platt?
- Svetlana, you are so pretty!
- A very…beautiful woman
- Svetlana Sergeevna — you are an amazing beauty
- Fire
- The leopard is cool
- Oh, those legs
- Tropicana is a woman