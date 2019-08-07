Loboda gave a hot photo shoot on the shore
Svetlana Loboda tries in between busy Gastronom schedule to relax and unwind after the vacation the star is not yet planned. Recently, she has performed in Spain, where he decided to relax a day at the beach, because the night gave a concert. Even while walking on the sea on a yacht, the artist decided not to forget about the work – she is a hot improvised dance in swimsuit turned out to be a rehearsal before the performance! Do not forget Svetlana and beach photoshoot, which give the opportunity to demonstrate her chiseled figure and luxurious form in all its glory.
New photo in Instagram star appeared in several dramatic images, changing only the swimsuits. Fans were able to assess in detail the slender form of his favorite lush Breasts, a thin waist and long legs.
The singer posted a black-and-white photos interspersed with colour shots. One of the photos she posed by the sea in piece swimsuit with animal print and bold black leather jackets. It looks like the weather on the coast was windy. Breeze a little bit “trimmed” the hair the stars, making the image more natural and alive.
Caption Svetlana chose not to leave, but published only smile in a broken heart. Perhaps this is due to the loss of a singer friend of hers in which she mourns.
- Very beautiful, slender, leggy beauty!
- Sexy
- Classy
- Beautiful as always
- Gorgeous! The combination of elegance and outrageousness
- What do you mean by this bold, luxurious look
- Very cool!
- Irresistible!
- Volcano!
- You look beautiful
- Svetlana, you are devilishly attractive
- Gorgeous!