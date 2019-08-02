Loboda has published funny pics with his daughter
Svetlana Loboda continues pricked fans, though quite rare, but always nice photos with my eldest daughter eve (8 years). Note also that the controversial singer has one daughter, which gave the name Tilde. The girl was born in the United States at the end of may 2018. And a photo with Tilda Loboda publishes very rare. And certainly, did not disclose details of the girl’s father.
Grown-up eve – not only my mother’s angel and her most devoted fan, but also my mother’s friend. Should be given to a performer – she really spends a lot of time with his daughter and tries to be with her in every free minute.
So, on July 29 in Moscow was held the concert of the legendary band Rammstein, which now travels around the world in the next tour. Of course, Loboda could not miss this event. It is known that Loboda and the leader of the German band till Lindemann – friends. They are often “timed” together. Moreover, the pair for more than a year is credited with a novel. The web is still not cease the rumors that the Tilde – “daughter Lindemann”. Although, perhaps it’s well-planned PR move on the part of Loboda and Lindemann.
On a Rammstein concert Svetlana Loboda came with his daughter eve. For them was prepared the VIP box. And on the way to the concert Loboda has published funny pics with my daughter. In the picture a girl sends an air kiss, her bow lips. Its star Mama posing in the background.
Loboda does not signed photo, only with a couple of emoticons – a kiss and the Princess.
But fans of the singer rushed to cover her with comments. Many stressed once again that eve is very similar to my mother.
In addition, she has also shown a small video which was recorded during the concert of Rammstein. In the video see eve, who apparently love the show. Post Loboda was accompanied by a smiley face in a black heart.