Loboda has won fans figure and voice
It seems that the Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda loves to use the table not for its intended purpose — recently, the actress gave a hot dance on the table during dinner in the restaurant on the Cote d’azur of France, where she was vacationing with friends. Now it showed online video from the dressing room, which again comfortably on this piece of furniture.
So, on his Instagram page, the singer has shared a new video, which showed how ready for action. Video Loboda in a silver mini-dress with voluminous sleeves and a deep neckline, and sandals with stiletto and sits on the table in front of the mirror in the dressing room. The singer practicing before the concert. A little later she gets up and walks down the hallway, continuing my vocal training, and at the end awaits the arrival on stage with her dancers.
“In August,” chrastka commented on the publication of Svetlana.
Video: Svetlana Loboda (instagram.com/lobodaofficial)
By the way, in this outfit from French fashion house BALMAIN, the actress have already been published — she visited him in the anniversary concert of the Russian composer Igor Krutoy this summer.
Subscribers Loboda could not pass up and excitedly admire her long legs, a spectacular outfit and “divine” voice.
- Oh well, what a cool dress. I love it
- The voice of the fire. But the dress it’s time to change
- Voice is just divine!!
- Nature has endowed, salons refreshed, the taste is present, go, Svetlana! Clever!
- Hot nights, descant under the heavens…
- Mood: giggle on the table
- Why am I reviewing this video 1000000 times? Oh yeah, it’s perfect
- Light, I love you, the best, Queen
- I love to look at how practicing Svetlana Sergeevna