LOBODA in ultrashort shorts showed a slim figure

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
It looks very tempting.

Scandalous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda boasted a new photo, which showed their endlessly long legs. So, on his page in Instagram the actress posted a picture after the concert, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the people the truth.

LOBODA в ультракоротких шортах показала стройную фигуру

In the frame of “superstar” posing in ultra-short shorts that show the long legs of its owner. Completed a short black crop top and draped over the shoulders multi-colored jacket.

In the picture Loboda no makeup, with your hair down.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.