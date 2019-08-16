Loboda is preparing for a meeting with Lindemann on the Persian Gulf
August 16, 2019
Recital Svetlana Loboda November 1 will become one of the main events of the music festival PaRUS-2019, which will be traditionally held on the shore of the Persian Gulf, with views over the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, awarded for its architecture, the name “Sail”.
The Svetlana is going to come and till Lindemann, the leader of the famous German band Rammstein. He press attributed the paternity of the youngest daughter Loboda — Tilde, but so far neither Svetlana nor till this fact is not confirmed. The most Loboda tries not to miss concerts of Rammstein.
