Loboda met birthday with Lindemann (photo)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which is often attributed to the novel with the soloist of the Rammstein Till Lindemann, celebrated with him his birthday.
In Instagram the singer, who was 37 years, published a photo of the holiday party. At the celebration, invited the team of the singer and her friends.
Photo Svetlana posing with Till Lindemann and designer Bisalloy (Anzor Tetradze).
Loboda has signed the photo: “My day” and added the hashtag: “My night”.
In the comments Loboda congratulated Mikhail Galustyan, Anita Tsoy and others.
Earlier, Loboda told Ksenia Sobchak about what feelings is she’s till. She also hinted that they’re having an affair.
By the way, Roman Loboda credited with another male Bisalloy.
We will remind that the day before the family Loboda celebrated another event — the wedding anniversary of parents of the singer.
