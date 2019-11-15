Loboda mourned the fate of Meghan Markle
Showed the alleged daughter of till Lindemann, the singer Svetlana Loboda continues to amaze fans.
Despite the vicissitudes of his family and the concert of life, for some reason it suddenly bothered difficult life circumstances, in which were the wife of Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle.
So, in your Stories Ukrainian actress published a concise post, which sympathized with the Duchess of Sussex.
In it she posted a photo collage of the two photos Meghan Markle, one of which she depicted in 2018, the second — in the present.
“The eyes say a lot”, — has signed the post Svetlana.
Indeed: in the first photo Megan looks happy, smiling a little, and the next she’s sad, thoughtful, one gets the impression that her eyes welling with tears.
However, such a dramatic change can hardly be surprising: after the wedding with Prince Harry American actress Meghan Markle has become one of the most talked about women not only in Britain but throughout the world. And, most of all Megan does not discuss in the best light. The former actress is constantly becoming the object of accusations, insults and outright bullying. Largely because of their own actions which some people tend to regard as a “rebellion” against the conventions and hypocrisy of the Royal family.
