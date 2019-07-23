Loboda relaxed with his daughter on a yacht

Svetlana Loboda after several shows in different parts of Russia decided to take a little rest and together with her older daughter Eva and friends went to the sea. By the way, even there she doesn’t stop working on yourself, no breaks from training — the singer showed fans a striking video, which performs an exercise for elastic buttocks. A new snapshot of my daughter, the artist just has captivated the fans.

Solar photo star mother and daughter posing in swimsuit on a yacht in spectacular poses. Svetlana and eve holding hands and playfully raised one foot. Loboda sealed in a bikini Nude and sunglasses, and an eight year old girl flaunts in a red two-piece and straw hat. Where they rest, the singer said.

“Good morning, sending you rays of the sun,” commented Loboda bright photos.

Fans came to a complete delight from such a colorful and “live” pictures and threw the mother and daughter with compliments, calling them beauties and wishing a good holiday.

Loading...

