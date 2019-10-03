Loboda showed your guy the last time all of the night (photos)
Popular Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who recently had a great time in Kiev, decided to surprise their fans.
In his Instagram the actress shared a photo of her “boyfriend.” So she called the sound producer, with whom she literally spends all day and night.
“Meet my friend, the guy we spend days, nights together. A week!!! my indispensable Producer”, — wrote the artist.
Despite the mixed appearance of a new “boyfriend” singer, fasting during the day gathered more than 50 thousand likes and views.
Note that the majority of fans certainly appreciated the humor Svetlana Loboda, but, most likely, was waiting for some other information: still don’t know who the father of her youngest daughter Tilda. Apparently, more chances of fathering a child of a legendary singer of German band Rammstein till Lindemann. But the singer keeps silence, referring to some mythological “terms of contract”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, recently Svetlana Loboda intrigued many fans of the delicate photo with the baby in her arms. Unfortunately, the sensation did not happen — “baby” was not another child of the singer and the baby of a friend Loboda, designer Lilia Litkovskaya, who recently became a mother.
