Loboda starred in the video of Lindemann (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who recently surprised with twine, has published a poster on which it rests in the hands of the project participant Peter Lindemann Tagtren.
Tagtren on the poster in the astronaut costume, Loboda — in the light dress.
Also on the poster depicted a till Lindemann and Peter Stormare.
“Frau & Mann” — says Loboda, the same inscription on the poster. This is the name of the second Studio album from German / Swedish Duo Lindemann, which will be released on Friday, November 22.
The same poster appeared on the pages of participants Lindemann.
Earlier, Svetlana Loboda told about her feelings for the Till Lindemann.
She also repeatedly stressed that the terms of the contract forbid her to talk about what ties her and the German star.
