Loboda surprised fans with racy video
September 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Famous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda has released a racy video.
Video Loboda showed how he is able to spin backwards to the camera, writes the Chronicle.info.
In a short time the video has received over half a million hits on Instagram and Facebook.
Loboda has signed post: Klaipeda!!!!!awesome concert!!!! Thank you !!!! September 6 I’m waiting for you in Vilnius 🤞 ❤ this @natellakrapivina 😂my head , why do you provoke me?
For outright movie star, even disabled comments under the video in Instagram, but the Facebook subscribers were still able to leave their comments, which were even in verse:
Face to fans of Light is here,
Yes,she has beautiful facial features.
Don’t forget us
We will admire the Light without end.