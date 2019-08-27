Loboda swimsuit showed hairy legs (photo)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which amazed the audience with a Frank outfit on the stage of “New wave” in Sochi, was intrigued by photos of men’s legs in Instagram-stories.
The singer posted a few shots depicting it in a swimsuit and her legs near hairy legs of an unknown man.
Who owns those legs, not reported, but it is clear that Loboda again alludes in her life a man.
Recall that Svetlana Loboda — the Queen of intrigue. The press never found out who the father of the youngest daughter of the singer. Sometimes the star publishes intriguing photo. So, before she published the children which were male hand (by the way, hairy) with a wedding ring.
By the way, fans of till Lindemann, who is credited with an affair with Quinoa, I did not recognize in this photo the hand of the idol.
But hints of an affair with Lindemann’s been in other photos.
