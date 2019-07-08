Loboda touched by a network of colorful pics with his daughter
Svetlana Loboda is traveling with her daughter Eva
Svetlana Loboda recently pleased his fans with a new family photo, and it’s not about her daughter, and about her younger sister Xenia. The singer also touched by the network of the scenes with his mother. Now fans of the star who in the last days intrigued by the subject the probable wedding of Svetlana with her new boyfriend, Constantine Gordienko, again “distracted” for family pictures. In his Instagram, the actress showed a photo from the journey that holds with my eldest daughter eve.
On the background of a mountainous landscape Svetlana in free-blouse-shirt in short denim shorts and sunglasses, hugs and kisses a daughter.
“I love to travel with my baby… we talk a lot, Eva teaches me life,” wrote Svetlana.
The singer also noted that the power of parents in their children.
“Our children — they are our strength, let it please us, let them be happy, let us just absorb all the best” — made Loboda.
In the comments of the post netizens admired snapshots are recognised Svetlana in love and notes that her daughter Eva will grow a real beauty. Also, fans of the actress I wish them a comfortable and bright emotions during the journey.
- Seals, good rest;
- A very nice girl.
- Eva will grow up to be tough young lady!
- “Your eyes are as clean as the sky…” madly in Love;
- How I envy you, geniuses!
- Good words;
- Seduce!
- Chips favorite! She is so smart!