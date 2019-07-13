Loboda with her daughter have fun with their house pet
Svetlana Loboda in recent years has become more and more likely to devote precious time to the family! Scandalous Ukrainian singer tries to spend as much time as possible with children. And now, social networks Loboda photo luxury images often alternate with lovely family everyday life. By the way, in this world many millions of fans Loboda also animaetsya growing up her older daughter, eve, which in April was 8 years old.
New photos of Svetlana once again we see eve as well as their home pet — white dog. The images were taken from among the thick grass, the green trees. It is clear that relatives are resting. The Loboda — long white shirt and flip-flops. Eva posing in everyday clothes — pink shirt, white tights and sneakers.
“Our beautiful day” — signed in English a series of photos Loboda (“Our beautiful day”).
On pictures mother and daughter fool around and play with the dog. On one of the photos captures the moment as Svetlana wants to slap on the ass daughter.
Fans Loboda this post really moved and touched by. Many hastened to leave your enthusiastic comments:
- “Great moments caught!” — writes the Russian showman Maxim Galkin.
- “My favorite candy”
- “The home”
- “Happy are! The soul rejoices, when you look at these babies!”
- “What Sunny”
- “I love these home photos!)) Beautiful! I’m very glad that you have such a nice day)))”
- “I thought only my mom gives ass when in a good mood))”
- “This perfect day made the last photo))”
- “The sun girl and kid Lolooo”