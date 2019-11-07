Local or visitors: where are the homeless in California
As the data show, most of the homeless people you see on the streets, in fact – residents of California. Some of them used to have your house or rented an apartment in your area. But now they sleep in a camp near the highway on which you drive to work every morning. This writes the New York Times.
“This is a local crisis and home-grown problem,” said Peter Lynn, Executive Director Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority ( the Agency conducting the largest census of the homeless).
A few years ago LAHSA in its questionnaire for the homeless added a question that showed how long a person lives in Los Angeles, where he became homeless. The answers have dispelled the myth that homeless people are immigrants from other States.
A survey of the homeless in 2019 showed that 64% 58 936 County residents of Los Angeles who have no shelter, live in the city for over 10 years. Less than a fifth (18 per cent) said that they lived out of state before they became homeless.
The path to homelessness can start with large medical bills. Repaying the cost of medicine, not all have time to pay the rent. Then comes the eviction process. To people remains nothing how to live on the street.
More than half of respondents in Los Angeles pointed to economic difficulties as the main reason they became homeless. In San Francisco, 26 percent of respondents became homeless after he lost his job.
The survey also showed that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of adults without homes, lost it in 2018 for the first time faced with homelessness. In Los Angeles the minimum wage is $13,25 per hour). People have to work 79 hours a week to afford a one bedroom apartment.
Data on migration to California from other States showed that the state come to the professionals with higher education. Their age from 20 to 29 years. Most often they travel from Illinois, new Jersey, new York and Pennsylvania. Over the past five years in California came to 162 000 more College graduates from other States than left.