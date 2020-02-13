Location-based game for Russian-speaking and seafood festival: how to spend a weekend in Miami (February 14-16)
What: salsa Night
When: Friday, February 14, from 18:00
Where: The Gates Hotel South Beach — a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, 2360 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: travel the Caribbean with The Gates Hotel South Beach. Just come and immerse yourself in the rhythms of salsa. You will play rousing music, famous African drum rhythms and Spanish guitar sounds. Special guest of the evening — DJ Almer Lopez.
Take my dance shoes in the lobby and join the fun!
Cost: free.
What: location-based game for Russian in Miami
When: Friday, February 14, from 19:00
Where: 3969 NE 163rd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
More info: This event is only for Russian speakers. No special knowledge or skills are required. Just come to your car, bring your smartphone and a team of 2-4 friends. Please follow all local and Federal rules of driving, speeding and careless driving is prohibited.
To participate in the quest you must be at least 18 years of age. Requires a valid ID with photo.
The exact location on Google maps: http://bit.ly/2UFdGV6.
Cost: $30.
What: masquerade Ball for Valentine’s Day
When: Friday, February 14, from 20:00
Where: No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar /Lounger & Music Venue, 50 Northwest 24th Street, Miami, FL 33127
More info: This party is an opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It is suitable for single guests and couples or just friends. A strict dress code there, but with bright clothes is more fun. The organizer recommends more effective to dress to impress. Leather, lace and masks – choose to your taste.
This evening for guests to play DJ and work the bar.
Cost: from $0.
What: seafood Festival
When: Saturday, February 15, from 17:00
Where: BrandsMart USA South Dade, 16051 S Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33157
Read more: seafood Festival will be in Miami this Saturday, February 15. Here you can enjoy a variety of seafood: crab, shrimp, sea fish and many others.
Cost: free.
What: a Night of music, dancing and cocktails
When: Saturday, February 15, from 17:00
Where: Proyecto Tulum, 270 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127
Read more: Proyecto Tulum is Noche Eterna — a night of music, dancing and cocktails. You will dance, wishing this party never ends. The organizer took care of great music and tasty cocktails, you have only to come and enjoy a great time.
For reservations call: (305) 244-4489 or write to: info@proyectotulum.com.
Cost: free.
What: Women RUN Wynwood
When: Sunday, February 16, from 9:00
Where: Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127
More: Women RUN Wynwood is the largest women’s run club in Miami. Come this Sunday to share the day with other members of the community, stroll along the art scene, enjoy a cocktail in honor of the holiday and have a good warm up.
Cost: free.
What: Yoga on the roof
When: Sunday, February 16, from 9:30
Where: Novotel Miami Brickell 1500 Southwest 1st Avenue Miami, FL 33129
Read more: Yoga is a relaxing event, organized by the Novotel Miami Brickell and Studio Skanda Yoga Studios. Classes are held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the pool on the roof of the Novotel Miami Brickell. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. The hotel provides yoga mats in the queue and their number is limited.
Cost: free.
What: car Show in Miami
When: Sunday, February 16, from 11:00
Where: Miami Design District 39th, 40th, & 41st St. Miami, FL 33137
Read more: Great event for lovers of cars, which will feature vintage cars, sports/exotic cars and supercars.
Cost: free.
What: tour a chocolate factory
When: Sunday, February 16, from 12:00
Where: Exquisito Chocolates, 2606 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135
Read more: Visit the first chocolate factory in Miami! You will see how in the workplace cocoa beans are transformed into chocolate and taste some of the products resulting from each stage of production.
The event will be interesting for children over 8 years.
Please put on the tour long pants and closed toe shoes. The tour lasts about 45-60 minutes.
Cost: $5
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
