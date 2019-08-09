Logan and Sandero will change a generation in two years
Work on the Renault Logan sedan and Sandero hatchback of new generation is already underway. It is expected that the car will replace the B0 platform CMF. Premiere could take place in fall 2020 at the motor show in Paris. Global sales will begin in 2021 – 2022.
Brazilian journalists portal Auto Segredos managed to learn the first details about the Renault Logan and Sandero of the third generation. New Logan sedan appropriated factory index XJI, hatchback Sandero – XJF and Sandero Stepway listed as B-Cross. With the change of generations of cars have to move to the new platform. This was previously mentioned by the chief designer of Renault Laurens van den Acker. It is expected that instead of B0 will be a new platform CMF, which has two versions. For example, the Indian cross is a hatchback the Renault Kwid is built on a modification of the CMF-B and the new Renault Clio lies CMF-A.
Change “truck” at the Logan and Sandero can create some difficulties AVTOVAZ. Now in Togliatti, in addition to the current sedan and hatchback Renault on a unified platform B0 are produced Lada Largus and Xray. The transition to the new chassis will require additional expenditures. In any case, there’s still time.
The Europeans will offer new Logan and Sandero before. It is not excluded that Renault will present the new autumn 2020 on the “home” motor show in Paris. According to preliminary information, “all terrain” version of the new Sandero Stepway finally enters the crossover segment and will compete with compact crossover Volkswagen T-Cross, based on the Polo hatchback the sixth generation.