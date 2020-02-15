Logins interrupted time team Norway in the world championship on biathlon
Dmitry Pidruchny
In Italian Antholz-Anterselva in the framework of the biathlon world championship took place the third race – men’s sprint 10 km with two firing lines.
This race will forever go down in history of the Ukrainian biathlon, because for the first time at the world Championships in the sprint, Ukraine was represented by five athletes. This contributed to the gold medal by Dmitry Pidruchna in the pursuit race at the previous world Cup.
In the sprint in Antholz Dmitry was also close to the medals, but the second firing line the last bullet missed the target.
In the end, Pidruchny took 10-th place.
And the winner of the race suddenly became Russian Alexander Loginov, ahead in the fight for “gold” two French Quentin Fillon-maillet and Martin Fourcade, who took second and third place respectively.
Norwegian tarjei boe was fourth, and Johannes settled in the finish Protocol from his elder brother.
Recall that the first two races at the world Cup in 2020 was won by biathletes of Norway’s mixed relay and women’s sprint.
The results of the race:
- Alexander Loginov (0+0) 22:48,1
- Quentin Fillon Maillet (1+0) +6,5
- Martin Fourcade (0+0) +19,5
…
-
10. Dmitry Pidruchny (0+1) +56,4
-
25. Grossegger (1+0) +1:26,4
-
42. Sergey Semenov (1+1) +2:00,4
-
60. Anton Dudchenko (0+1) +2:39,5
-
67. Bogdan Tsymbal (0+1) +2:49,1