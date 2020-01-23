Logos of the 2020 European championship on figure skating and world Championship-2006 on football were very similar (photo)
The logo of the European championship on figure skating in 2020 and football world Cup-2006 was very similar.
Both logos are made in a similar color scheme. They consist of laughing emoticons and looks very similar.
The European championship on figure skating is held in Graz in Austria from 20 to 26 January.
Recall the 2006 world Cup held in Germany. World Champions for the 4th time in their history, were the Italians, who in the finals defeated on penalties in the French team– 1:1 (5:3).