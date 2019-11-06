Lokomotiv – Juventus: online video goals of the match of the Champions League
Wednesday, November 6th, in Moscow at stadium “locomotive”, able to accommodate 27 320 spectators, will be the match of the 4th round of the group stage of the Champions League in group D between “Lokomotiv” and Turin “Juventus”.
Two weeks ago in Turin, the hosts have won strong-willed victory — 2:1 (Dibala, 77, 79 — al. Miranchuk, 30), and scored 7 points, continue with Atletico Madrid to top the group D.
Note that after that match the team’s former coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Yuri Semin two matches of the championship of Russia could not win (lost to “Spartak” — 0:3 and draw with the “Ufa” — 1:1), which fell back in the standings to third place, having passed forward itself “Zenith” and “Rostov”. As for Juventus, the team of Maurizio Sarri lost points in the match against Lecce (1:1), then beat Genoa (2:1) and Torino in the Turin Derby (1:0), with 29 points and topping the table.
It is noteworthy that Juventus could face sanctions from UEFA. The European football Union, dissatisfied with the violation by them of the regulations for the pre-match events on the eve of game with “railwaymen”. Juventus arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, about eight in the evening, after which the delegation immediately went to the stadium, where Maurizio Sarri and goalkeeper Wojciech szczesny have started a regular press conference 40 minutes before the scheduled time
